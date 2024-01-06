518 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Purchased by BluePath Capital Management LLC

BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 518 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 96,355.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $205,354,303,000 after acquiring an additional 236,493,322 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 122,794.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,050,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664,177 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 49,919.1% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,681,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,481,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Price Performance
AVGO traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $1,049.28. 2,201,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,272,981. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $491.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $549.99 and a one year high of $1,151.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $998.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $910.37.
Broadcom Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $5.25 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.75%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Summit Insights upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $944.67.
Insider Activity at Broadcom
In related news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total transaction of $912,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,643. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,539,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,943 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,682. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
