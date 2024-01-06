51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NYSE COE opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.09. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $9.24. The stock has a market cap of $44.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of -0.60.
51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 463.20% and a negative net margin of 45.24%. The business had revenue of $7.83 million for the quarter.
51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.
