722 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Bought by BluePath Capital Management LLC

BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 4.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.9% in the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 806 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in ServiceNow by 5.9% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 556 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 58,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,638,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total value of $2,116,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,137,263.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,327,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total value of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,383 shares of company stock valued at $6,710,862. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $704.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.39.

ServiceNow stock traded up $4.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $676.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,167. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $353.62 and a twelve month high of $720.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $668.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $600.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

