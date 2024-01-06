796 Shares in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Purchased by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 796 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth about $2,092,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 75.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 11,675 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $175,099,000 after buying an additional 60,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $984,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,825,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $984,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,825,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $3,860,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,320 shares of company stock valued at $7,237,878. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.92.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $106.17 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.43 and a 52-week high of $132.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.41. The firm has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.36.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 18.79%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

