85,000 Shares in Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX) Purchased by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AUGX. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Augmedix during the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Augmedix during the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Augmedix during the third quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Augmedix by 439.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 173,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 141,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Augmedix in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set an “inline” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Paul Ginocchio acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

Augmedix Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Augmedix stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $5.56. 345,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,602. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.36. Augmedix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.41 million. Augmedix had a negative net margin of 49.55% and a negative return on equity of 2,702.83%.

Augmedix Profile

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Notes that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, a self-service mobile software application.

