9,250 Shares in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS) Purchased by Stone Point Wealth LLC

Stone Point Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 1,780.5% in the third quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 6,499 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 786.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $180,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

DFIS stock opened at $23.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.85 and a 200-day moving average of $22.65.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

