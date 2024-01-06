9,484 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP) Bought by Capasso Planning Partners LLC

Capasso Planning Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000. Capasso Planning Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the second quarter valued at about $78,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

PSEP stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.46. 20,659 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $546.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.13.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.