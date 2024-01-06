AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.720-2.760 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.900. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AbbVie also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 11.040-11.080 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of AbbVie from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $166.81.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV stock opened at $162.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $291.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.01. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 162.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in AbbVie by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

