AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 11.040-11.080 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 11.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AbbVie also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to 2.720-2.760 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of AbbVie from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AbbVie from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $166.81.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $162.14 on Friday. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.01. The company has a market capitalization of $291.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.42, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.50.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AbbVie

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABBV. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

See Also

