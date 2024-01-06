Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,066 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total value of $1,059,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total transaction of $1,059,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,885 shares of company stock valued at $12,188,860 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $336.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,509,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,627. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $355.38. The company has a market cap of $211.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.10.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.59.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

