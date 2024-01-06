Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) CAO Gina Corradetti Sells 14,129 Shares

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) CAO Gina Corradetti sold 14,129 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $38,713.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 196,138 shares in the company, valued at $537,418.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Accuray Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ARAY opened at $2.77 on Friday. Accuray Incorporated has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $4.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.57 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.06.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $103.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.69 million. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 12.80% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARAY shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Accuray in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Accuray in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accuray

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Accuray by 258.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,837,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,049 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accuray by 131.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 24,246 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Accuray by 72.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 459,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 193,736 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Accuray by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,749,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,651,000 after purchasing an additional 114,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

