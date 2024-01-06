Active Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TADS) Stock Price Down 7.5%

The Active Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TADS – Get Free Report) shares fell 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.39. 43,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 343,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.
Active Dividend Stock ETF Trading Down 7.5 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.39.
