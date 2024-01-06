Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Acquires 10,700 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,300 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $21,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 104,263.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 341,697,058 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $69,918,052,000 after buying an additional 341,369,646 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682,419 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $1,276,498,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 8,260,185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,662,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,693,943 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,347,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,841 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $239.91. 2,290,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,251,972. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.76. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $246.99.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.90%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Union Pacific news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,532. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.42.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Union Pacific

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.