Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Buys 27,700 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. raised its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 35.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $13,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter worth $30,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter worth $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 84.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PPG traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.94. 1,078,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,109. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.27. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $120.32 and a one year high of $152.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.64.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 43.55%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. Barclays upgraded PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.44.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

