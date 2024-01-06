Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Buys 58,000 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley comprises about 1.1% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $26,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 7.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,801,000 after purchasing an additional 22,095 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 64.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 66.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE MS traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.24. The stock had a trading volume of 5,974,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,515,503. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $153.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.43. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $69.42 and a 52-week high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MS. Societe Generale downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MS

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.