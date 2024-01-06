Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Has $20.15 Million Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $20,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 target price for the company. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Susquehanna raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,044.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $997.71.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $994.84, for a total value of $2,984,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,424. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $994.84, for a total transaction of $2,984,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,424. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorge Valladares sold 3,141 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,001.73, for a total value of $3,146,433.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,019,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,167 shares of company stock worth $109,871,524 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TDG traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $978.61. The stock had a trading volume of 215,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,534. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $964.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $901.75. The firm has a market cap of $54.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.44. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $638.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1,018.50.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $35.00 dividend. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th.

About TransDigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.