Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Has $25.42 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,300 shares during the quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $25,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 275.7% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $253.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.00.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $227.70. 1,437,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,887,526. The company has a market cap of $92.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.40 and a twelve month high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 19.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

