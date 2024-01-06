Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Invests $13.75 Million in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 280,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $13,750,000. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Skechers U.S.A. as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 8.2% during the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 10.1% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,629,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,010,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 5.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,984,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,518,000 after purchasing an additional 102,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SKX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, President Michael Greenberg sold 103,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $6,078,030.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 346,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,469,388.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Michael Greenberg sold 103,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $6,078,030.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 346,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,469,388.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total value of $5,868,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,834 shares in the company, valued at $224,979.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,186 shares of company stock worth $12,764,321 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

SKX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,070,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,452. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.56 and a 52 week high of $63.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.00 and its 200-day moving average is $52.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.39.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

