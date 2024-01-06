Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Makes New $27.52 Million Investment in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 135,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,517,000. Salesforce makes up approximately 1.2% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 354.8% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth $41,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $251.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,575,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,733,255. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $238.91 and its 200 day moving average is $222.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.08 billion, a PE ratio of 95.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.55 and a twelve month high of $268.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Insider Activity

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total transaction of $2,055,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,001,521.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,118,833 shares of company stock worth $271,293,321 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.14.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

