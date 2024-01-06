Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Purchases 12,300 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 61.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up about 1.1% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $26,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REGN. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,083,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,513,000 after buying an additional 18,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $913.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $833.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $804.60. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $668.00 and a 12-month high of $924.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.39 by $0.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $665.00 to $680.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $847.00 to $837.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,045.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $908.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total transaction of $81,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,076,733.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,377 shares of company stock valued at $7,153,595 over the last 90 days. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

