Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Purchases 64,600 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 229.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,600 shares during the quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. owned 0.15% of Generac worth $10,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Generac by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Generac by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Guggenheim raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $636,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,164,783.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $29,190.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,557.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $636,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 582,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,164,783.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,690. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Price Performance

Shares of GNRC stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.62. 526,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,920. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 46.13, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.43. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.86 and a 12-month high of $156.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Generac had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

