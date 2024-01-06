Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Takes Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 39,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,907,000. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Align Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,946,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,592,819,000 after purchasing an additional 75,255 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,593,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,977,935,000 after acquiring an additional 222,749 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 124,226.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,501,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,592,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498,246 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,051,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,079,233,000 after acquiring an additional 59,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,594,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $562,495,000 after acquiring an additional 11,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. OTR Global upgraded Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $197.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.60.

ALGN stock traded up $3.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $264.68. The company had a trading volume of 846,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,730. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.58. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.34 and a 12 month high of $413.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.08, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.67.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.24). Align Technology had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $960.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.60 million. Equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $188.00 per share, with a total value of $999,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,252,360. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,194 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $188.00 per share, with a total value of $999,972.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 203,470 shares in the company, valued at $38,252,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

