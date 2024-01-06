Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Takes Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 137,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,641,000. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. owned 0.07% of DTE Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,710,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,586 shares in the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DTE Energy stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.65. 984,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,372. The stock has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.65. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $121.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.23). DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.44%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DTE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.19.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

