Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Trims Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. reduced its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,300 shares during the quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $22,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 3,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 10,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.46, for a total transaction of $3,929,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,316.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Arista Networks news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total transaction of $43,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,834.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.46, for a total value of $3,929,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,316.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,746 shares of company stock worth $50,181,294 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $230.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,135,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,319. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.57 and a 1 year high of $240.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $221.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.23. The company has a market capitalization of $71.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.