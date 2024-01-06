Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Has $12.98 Million Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 81.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 367,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,800 shares during the period. Baker Hughes makes up approximately 1.9% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $12,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Baker Hughes by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,764,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521,762 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Baker Hughes by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,473,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,274,000 after acquiring an additional 365,013 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Baker Hughes by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,639,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,792 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Baker Hughes by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,072,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Baker Hughes by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,218,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,540,000 after acquiring an additional 827,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $344,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,878.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 0.5 %

BKR traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.42. The company had a trading volume of 5,554,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,857,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.44. The company has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.43.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 48.19%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

