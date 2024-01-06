Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Has $5.64 Million Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 36.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals comprises 0.8% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 87,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,553,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 81,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 24,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.45.

APD traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $270.15. 762,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,319. The firm has a market cap of $60.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $271.71 and its 200 day moving average is $284.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $251.63 and a one year high of $320.90.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $252.34 per share, with a total value of $2,523,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 659,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,461,884.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

