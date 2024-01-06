Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the quarter. Marathon Oil makes up 1.3% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. owned about 0.05% of Marathon Oil worth $8,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,341,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,213,856,000 after acquiring an additional 392,821 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,650,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $337,247,000 after purchasing an additional 119,850 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091,570 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 35.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,026,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $176,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:MRO traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.39. The company had a trading volume of 11,859,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,155,235. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.53. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $32.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.96%. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 1st that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.66.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.