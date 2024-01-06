Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Sells 16,500 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. lessened its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,353 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the quarter. Halliburton makes up approximately 1.1% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $7,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HAL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter worth $34,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 1,675.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $214,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,571,781.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Halliburton from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Halliburton Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:HAL traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.97. 4,386,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,803,247. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.24. Halliburton has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $43.85. The company has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.02.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 21.99%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

