Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Sells 5,600 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. cut its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 makes up approximately 3.2% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $21,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 12,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,068,000 after purchasing an additional 17,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,793,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.0 %

Phillips 66 stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.24. 3,121,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,865,277. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $89.74 and a 1 year high of $138.06. The firm has a market cap of $59.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.29.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $709,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $709,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,385.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,653 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,808. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

