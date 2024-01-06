Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Sells 6,700 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. trimmed its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in International Paper by 60.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 992.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on International Paper from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.22.

Shares of IP traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $37.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,272,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,833. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.36 and a beta of 1.03. International Paper has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $41.89.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 1.31%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 250.00%.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

