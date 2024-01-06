Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $213.53

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 213.53 ($2.72) and traded as low as GBX 198.60 ($2.53). Advanced Medical Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 203 ($2.58), with a volume of 181,676 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.69) price target on shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 207.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 213.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £437.92 million, a P/E ratio of 2,238.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.61.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

