AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (NYSEARCA:EATZ) Trading Up 0.7%

AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (NYSEARCA:EATZ – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.94 and last traded at $21.94. Approximately 606 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.79.

AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (NYSEARCA:EATZ – Free Report) by 69.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.72% of AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (EATZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US-listed companies that derive at least 50% of their net revenue from the restaurant business. EATZ was launched on Apr 20, 2021 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

