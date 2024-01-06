Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 102.3% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 132.1% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 40.4% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 173.9% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $270.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $271.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.15. The company has a market cap of $60.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $251.63 and a one year high of $320.90.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

Several brokerages recently commented on APD. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Redburn Atlantic cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.45.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,908,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,339,354.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

