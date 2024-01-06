Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EADSY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Get Airbus alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EADSY

Airbus Stock Up 0.3 %

EADSY stock opened at $38.08 on Friday. Airbus has a one year low of $29.85 and a one year high of $39.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.77 and its 200 day moving average is $35.61. The firm has a market cap of $120.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.59.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. Airbus had a return on equity of 27.17% and a net margin of 6.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that Airbus will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Airbus Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft; freighter aircraft; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.