Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AKTX opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.53. Akari Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akari Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sabby Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 116.5% during the 1st quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 7,941,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273,528 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 411.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 228,100 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

