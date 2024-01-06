Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) Stock Price Up 56.2%

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Free Report) shares rose 56.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 19,871,244 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 9,624,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

Alaunos Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of -0.17.

Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alaunos Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,094,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 17,840 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics by 7.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 288,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 20,422 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics by 5.6% during the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 23,650 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics by 67.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 58,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 23,704 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 27.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, develops adoptive TCR engineered T-cell therapies. It develops TCR Library, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for 12 TCRs reactive to mutated KRAS, TP53, and EGFR from its TCR library for the treatment of non-small cell lung, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, ovarian, and bile duct cancers; hunTR, a human neoantigen T-cell receptor engine.

