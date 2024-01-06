Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) Stock Price Up 56.2%

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Free Report) shares rose 56.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 19,871,244 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 9,624,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.
Alaunos Therapeutics Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of -0.17.
Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Alaunos Therapeutics Company Profile
Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, develops adoptive TCR engineered T-cell therapies. It develops TCR Library, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for 12 TCRs reactive to mutated KRAS, TP53, and EGFR from its TCR library for the treatment of non-small cell lung, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, ovarian, and bile duct cancers; hunTR, a human neoantigen T-cell receptor engine.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Alaunos Therapeutics
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Alaunos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaunos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.