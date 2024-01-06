Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) is Sicart Associates LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Sicart Associates LLC increased its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Albemarle makes up about 3.9% of Sicart Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $9,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 124,405.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,664,050,000 after buying an additional 104,426,113 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Albemarle by 93,459.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,086,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,803,987,000 after buying an additional 8,077,720 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,381,656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $754,405,000 after purchasing an additional 853,971 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,157,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,265,928,000 after purchasing an additional 575,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $299,021,000 after purchasing an additional 432,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.83. 2,251,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,766,304. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.05. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $112.00 and a 12 month high of $293.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 5.67%.

ALB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Albemarle from $344.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Albemarle from $254.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Albemarle from $265.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.83.

In other news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $121.86 per share, for a total transaction of $167,313.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,627.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

