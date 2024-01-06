Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,815,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,128,919,000 after acquiring an additional 142,563 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 39.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,034,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,127,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,057 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,563,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $977,231,000 after purchasing an additional 352,817 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 3,785,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $386,763,000 after buying an additional 662,316 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,945,000 after buying an additional 3,708,063 shares during the period. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on BABA. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.20.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

BABA traded down $1.65 on Friday, reaching $73.01. The company had a trading volume of 21,474,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,090,842. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $70.08 and a 1 year high of $121.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.19.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $224.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.57%.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

