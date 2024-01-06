Alliance Bioenergy Plus (OTCMKTS:ALLM) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.28

Alliance Bioenergy Plus, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALLM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.28 and traded as high as $0.30. Alliance Bioenergy Plus shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 329,500 shares traded.
Alliance Bioenergy Plus Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.28.
About Alliance Bioenergy Plus
Alliance Bioenergy Plus, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology solutions for renewable energy, biofuels, and bioplastics technology sectors. It offers CTS 2.0, a mechanical and chemical dry process for converting cellulose material into sugar for use in the biofuels industry.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Alliance Bioenergy Plus
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- How to Invest in Energy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Bioenergy Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Bioenergy Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.