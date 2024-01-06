Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.68

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.68 and traded as low as $16.49. Alps Alpine shares last traded at $16.82, with a volume of 1,407 shares.

Alps Alpine Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Alps Alpine Company Profile

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Components, Sensor Communication, Module Systems, and Logistics. The company's products for the consumer, industrial equipment, and IoT markets include TACT switches, worker condition monitoring systems, HAPTIC reactor, actuator for cameras, remote monitoring system for logistics, analog meter monitoring system, resistive position sensor, pressure sensor, air environment sensor module, three-axis geomagnetic sensor, humidity sensor, and pc board mount current sensor.

