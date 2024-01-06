ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSA) Shares Down 0.1%

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $45.74 and last traded at $45.74. Approximately 15,693 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $45.78.

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.76. The firm has a market cap of $705.47 million, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Trading of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000.

About ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF

The ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Shares (OUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the O’Shares US Quality Dividend index. The fund selects and weights large-cap US stocks based on four factors: high quality, low volatility, high dividend yield, and dividend quality. OUSA was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by ALPS.

