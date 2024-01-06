Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Trading 12.4% Higher

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) traded up 12.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.45 and last traded at $11.16. 5,653,484 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 7,860,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a report on Friday, December 1st. B. Riley decreased their price target on Altimmune from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Get Altimmune alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Altimmune

Altimmune Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.82.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune in the third quarter valued at $36,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune in the second quarter valued at $506,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Altimmune by 66.7% during the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

About Altimmune

(Get Free Report)

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.