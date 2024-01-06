ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) CAO Shelly Pinto Sells 2,717 Shares

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) CAO Shelly Pinto sold 2,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $36,951.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,591 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,837.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
ALX Oncology Trading Down 3.6 %
ALXO stock opened at $12.59 on Friday. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $15.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.77 and its 200 day moving average is $7.73. The company has a market capitalization of $627.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.66.
ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.38). On average, research analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of ALX Oncology
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALXO. Jefferies Financial Group raised ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on ALX Oncology from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on ALX Oncology from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on ALX Oncology from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.07.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on ALX Oncology
About ALX Oncology
ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents for treatment of various oncology indications, including myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, gastric/gastroesophageal junction, and breast cancer.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ALX Oncology
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Central bank digital currency: What it is and how to invest
Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.