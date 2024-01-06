ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) CAO Shelly Pinto Sells 2,717 Shares

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) CAO Shelly Pinto sold 2,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $36,951.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,591 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,837.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ALX Oncology Trading Down 3.6 %

ALXO stock opened at $12.59 on Friday. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $15.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.77 and its 200 day moving average is $7.73. The company has a market capitalization of $627.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.66.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.38). On average, research analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ALX Oncology

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 226.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 40.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 338.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 671.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALXO. Jefferies Financial Group raised ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on ALX Oncology from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on ALX Oncology from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on ALX Oncology from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.07.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents for treatment of various oncology indications, including myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, gastric/gastroesophageal junction, and breast cancer.

Featured Stories

