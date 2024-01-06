AMA Group Limited (ASX:AMA) Insider Acquires A$19,999.94 in Stock

AMA Group Limited (ASX:AMA – Get Free Report) insider Caroline Waldron acquired 277,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,999.94 ($13,605.40).
AMA Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 709.08.
About AMA Group
