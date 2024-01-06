AMA Group Limited (ASX:AMA) Insider Acquires A$19,999.94 in Stock

AMA Group Limited (ASX:AMA – Get Free Report) insider Caroline Waldron acquired 277,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,999.94 ($13,605.40).

AMA Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 709.08.

About AMA Group

AMA Group Limited operates vehicle and heavy motor collision repair facilities in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Vehicle Collision Repairs, Heavy Motors, and Supply. The company offers rapid repairs of cars; specialized facilities for all commercial vehicle repairs; and genuine, reclaimed, and aftermarket parts, as well as collision repair consumables for the mechanical and collision repair sectors.

