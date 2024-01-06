Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Research Coverage Started at DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, FinViz reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $195.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $173.44.

Shares of AMZN opened at $145.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $155.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 75.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,316,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $76,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,316,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,329 shares of company stock valued at $9,329,333. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $123,733,000. King Wealth increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.6% in the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 29,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $81,543,000 after buying an additional 20,574 shares during the period. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $2,001,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

