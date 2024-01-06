AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at B. Riley

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $15.50 to $4.75 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment to $5.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Shares of NYSE:AMC opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.65. AMC Entertainment has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $85.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average of $19.78.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. AMC Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.00) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMC. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 418.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,635,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126,916 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth $7,757,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,270,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,299 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,406,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 295.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,760,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,300 shares during the period. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

