Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,430 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,002,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amdocs by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Amdocs by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Amdocs by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amdocs by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.80.

Amdocs Price Performance

NASDAQ DOX traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $87.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,197. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $78.38 and a twelve month high of $99.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.56.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 38.84%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Stories

