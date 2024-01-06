American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 222.0% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.46.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $84.07 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $98.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.65 and a 200-day moving average of $79.92. The firm has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.50.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.73%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

