American Express (NYSE:AXP) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Stephens currently has $193.00 price target on the payment services company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $148.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Cowen started coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Express from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $176.50.

AXP stock opened at $189.03 on Tuesday. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $189.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $137.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $169.41 and a 200 day moving average of $163.84.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Express by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 122,615 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $22,971,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank increased its stake in American Express by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 13,440 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in American Express by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,951 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Express by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 26,175 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 15,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in American Express by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 162,321 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $30,409,000 after acquiring an additional 37,603 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

