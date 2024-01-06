American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.36.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $35.42 on Tuesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $28.78 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.62%.

Insider Transactions at American Homes 4 Rent

In related news, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $249,892.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,996.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $249,892.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,996.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $915,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,798,677.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Homes 4 Rent

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at $619,235,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 31.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,539,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152,089 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 5,494.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,876,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788,904 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 725.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,816,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,737,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

