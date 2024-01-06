American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2024

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHFree Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $35.42 on Tuesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $28.78 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.62%.

Insider Transactions at American Homes 4 Rent

In related news, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $249,892.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,996.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $249,892.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,996.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $915,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,798,677.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Homes 4 Rent

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at $619,235,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 31.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,539,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152,089 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 5,494.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,876,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788,904 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 725.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,816,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,737,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.